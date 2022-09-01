Man Found Dead at Bus Stop Near College of the Desert

(CNS) – A man was found dead Thursday at a bus stop near College of the Desert.

Palm Desert Station deputies responded to a bus stop on Monterey Avenue by Fred Waring Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday to a possible death investigation, Sgt. Edward Soto told City News Service.

Soto told CNS that they arrived to the scene of an unidentified man who was deceased at a bus stop.

The Riverside County coroner’s office took custody of the decedent for further investigation, Soto said. No foul play was suspected.

The bus stop remained closed until around 8:40 a.m., while deputies were on the scene.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.