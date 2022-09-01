Man Found Dead at Bus Stop Near College of the Desert

City News Service

(CNS) – A man was found dead Thursday at a bus stop near College of the Desert.

Palm Desert Station deputies responded to a bus stop on Monterey Avenue by Fred Waring Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday to a possible death investigation, Sgt. Edward Soto told City News Service.

Soto told CNS that they arrived to the scene of an unidentified man who was deceased at a bus stop.

The Riverside County coroner’s office took custody of the decedent for further investigation, Soto said. No foul play was suspected.

The bus stop remained closed until around 8:40 a.m., while deputies were on the scene.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo