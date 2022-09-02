Palm Desert Offers New Business Incentive Programs

The City of Palm Desert is offering several new programs to assist businesses in the area.

There are four new incentive programs that are open to all businesses to apply for.

They consist of general funds to expand current business locations and security grants for cameral installation.

Invest Palm Desert – This program includes $650,000 to assist new and existing Palm Desert businesses to expand. The incentives include development and plan-check fee rebates, capital improvements grants, high-wage “move-in” incentives, site-specific revenue sharing, and new development project assistance.