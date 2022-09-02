Walter Clark Legal Group To Pay For Rides During Labor Day Weekend

(CNS) – A legal group will pay for rides during Labor Day weekend starting Friday to prevent drunk driving.

The Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse one ride taken in a car, Uber or Lyft nightly between 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday to Monday.

“SB 930, which would permit Palm Springs Cathedral City, and Coachella bars, nightclubs and restaurants to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. instead of 2 a.m. would make community-based services like our Safe Ride home Program even more vital than it already is,” said Walter Clark, founder of the legal group. “Be aware that in California we are not allowed to sue bars or any businesses making money from conserving patrons when a patron drives impaired and hurts or kills another.”

According to a statement from the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, it has covered rides for over a decade to keep drunk drivers off the road during the holidays.

The reimbursement is only valid for a one-way ride to a safe destination of up to 50 miles or $50 within participating areas — Coachella Valley cities, Victorville, El Centro, Banning, Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley — from a bar.

Participants must make sure to register for a reimbursement coupon through Eventbrite no later than Sept. 15.

A copy of the ride receipt and a valid driver’s license must be submitted with reimbursement requests.

The legal group specializes in personal injury, serving the Coachella Valley, Banning, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley, Morongo Basin and El Centro areas of California.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.