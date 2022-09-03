Snag a $3 movie ticket for National Cinema Day

(CNN) — Movie attendance hasn’t bounced back after the pandemic, leaving Hollywood struggling to lure audiences back into theaters.

So this Saturday, theaters around the country are offering tickets for just $3, part of the new National Cinema Day. Major chains like AMC and Regal are among those participating.

“This day is for movie lovers across the US, celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen,” said Ken Thewes, Regal’s chief marketing officer, in a news release.

AMC tweeted it also will offer a $5 drink-popcorn combo.

Find participating theaters on the National Cinema Day website.

Last week, it was reported that Regal’s parent company Cineworld was exploring options for bankruptcy after low admissions, and revenues at the US box office are still nearly 30% lower than before the pandemic.

