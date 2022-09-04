Man Struck By Two Vehicles, Killed in Cathedral City

(CNS) – A man who was struck by two vehicles in Cathedral City Sunday has died from his injuries, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Ramon Road and Canyon Vista Road at about 6 a.m. The Cathedral City Fire Department also responded and found the male pedestrian dead.

Authorities said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ramon Road during the hours of darkness when a pedestrian crossed the street outside of a crosswalk and was struck.

The driver pulled over and called 911. While on the call with 911, the driver witnessed a second vehicle strike the pedestrian and flee the scene. The driver of the first vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The fleeing vehicle was described as a light gray or silver SUV. No further description was provided.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300 or anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-1-STOP.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.