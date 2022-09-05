Alleged Gang Member Arrested with Loaded Gun

A Desert Hot Springs man is behind bars after failing a probation compliance search Friday.

Agents with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force went to a home in the 13000 block of Nahum Drive in Desert Hot Springs for a probation compliance search around 2:30 p.m.

At the residence, 45-year-old Sean Hatley, who is accused of being a documented gang member, was arrested by Gang Task Force agents for allegedly having a loaded gun without a serial number.

According to jail records, Hatley is facing two felony charges of a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio with a bail set at $10,000.