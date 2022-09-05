Big Bear Fire Burns 50 Acres

Ceci Partridge

A brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest has spread to 50 acres.

The San Bernardino National Forest reports the fire broke out around 2:30p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake & near Hwy 38.

The Radford Fire was first reported around 5 – 10 acres, but quickly under windy conditions.

SBNF has approximately 140 personnel assigned.

 

