Big Bear Fire Burns 50 Acres

A brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest has spread to 50 acres.

The San Bernardino National Forest reports the fire broke out around 2:30p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake & near Hwy 38.

WILDFIRE RESPONSE: Helicopter 535 was conducting lightning recon when a fire was spotted in Big Bear. #SanBernardinoNF wildland firefighters responded and are making good progress on this 10-15 acres vegetation fire. pic.twitter.com/NEysqg70mm — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 5, 2022

The Radford Fire was first reported around 5 – 10 acres, but quickly under windy conditions.

SBNF has approximately 140 personnel assigned.