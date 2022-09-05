500 Acre Brush Fire Breaks out in Hemet

City News Service

(CNS) – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road.

It burned at least 500 acres of vegetation and was spreading at a rapid rate, the department said.

 

Evacuations were ordered for an area south of Thornton Avenue, north of Polly Butte Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east of State Street, Cal Fire Riverside reported at 5:03 p.m.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

