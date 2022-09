3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning

(CNS) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Banning in Riverside County at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.

The earthquake was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont.

It was nearly 3 miles deep.

The quake was 11.8 miles southeast of Yucaipa and 15.9 miles northeast of San Jacinto.

No injuries or damages were reported.

