Update: Big Bear Fire Burns 600+ Acres, Evacuations Ordered

A brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest has burned over 646 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Radford Fire stared on Labor Day around 1 p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake near Highway 38. It was spotted by a Forest Service Helicopter while doing lightning reconnaissance.

UPDATE: #RadfordFire is currently 646 acres with 0% containment. Ground crews are working hard constructing hand-line around the fire. There are 16 air resources that continue to assist with retardant and water drops. pic.twitter.com/FHHSoJ1ip9 — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Yucipa Police Department issued an evacuation order.

The evacuation area is from Knickerbocker Road west to Castle Rock, and from Pine Knot Road South to the 2N10 road. Evacuation Orders were also issued for the area between Glass Road and South Fork River Road along the Hwy 38 corridor.

CalTrans announced Highway 38 will be closed from Valley of the Falls Drive east to Lake Williams Drive. Residents of the mountain communities (Angelus Oaks, Etc.), will be allowed through the closure with proof of residency.

SBNF has approximately 140 personnel assigned to this incident. There are 10 engines, 6 crews, 6 water tenders, and 1 dozer assigned to combat the fire.

The fire is at 0% containment.

U.S. Forestry has opened a fire information call center for the public and can be reached at 909-383-5688.