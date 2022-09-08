Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage

(CNS) – A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage.

Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Morton said deputies captured Raygoza around 7:30 a.m. Thursday as he was running by the railroad tracks near Bob Hope Drive and Ramon Road. They chased him on foot and arrested him. As he was being arrested, an unoccupied patrol vehicle parked near the railroad tracks was damaged by a passing train.

Raygoza was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center without bail.

