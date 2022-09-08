Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle

(CNS) – Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle.

Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.

Soto said that around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a location near Avenue 52 and Calle Camacho in Coachella to a report of an armed robbery in which the driver of a burgundy- colored sedan allegedly stole property from a victim after driving up to him and pointing a firearm. He then fled the location.

Approximately one hour later, a second robbery was reported near Frederick Street and 50th Avenue, Soto said.

Shortly after 7:50 a.m., officers from the Indio Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision near Avenue 48 and Arabia Street, Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department told CNS.

The vehicle hit a wall and the three occupants allegedly fled the scene, prompting a search by officers from the Indio Police Department, Guitron said. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from outside of the Coachella Valley and connected to the active robbery investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

As a precautionary measure, Dr. Reynaldo J. Carreon Junior Academy, located about a mile away from the crashed vehicle, was placed on lockdown, he said. The lockdown was ended within 45 minutes of the arrests.

Soto alleged that the victims’ property was found in the suspects possession.

