Train Derailment Kills Two Union Pacific Workers

Two Union Pacific workers are dead after a train collided with equipment on the tracks just east of Mecca.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, near Bombay Beach and 7 train cars were derailed, according to a Union Pacific communications manager Susan Stevens.

“We are deeply saddened…Our thoughts are with the employees’ families and coworkers.” Stevens said in a statement.

“The train operated by the two employees entered a siding where it collided with equipment occupying the siding.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is working with Union Pacific and leading the investigation. They names of the employees were not released.

Union Pacific employees who are struggling with today’s tragedy are encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Line 24/7 for additional support.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.