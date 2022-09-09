Inside the Magical, Colorful World of Cinema Diverse Favorite “Prinsesa”

Director Drew Stephens is a self-confessed film hobbyist – he makes films as a hobby. But he’s not doing it just for fun. He’s also using his “hobby” to teach the world a thing or two on equality and bullying.

His short film “Prinsesa” is currently making its rounds in schools and film circuits as an anti-bullying tool and it’s also available in book form (click here for more info).

Stephens will be coming to Palm Springs on Saturday, September 10th at 6 pm for Marconi Calindas: Life in Color exhibition. Calindas is the art director of “Prinsesa” and is a successful visual artist from Palm Springs. The event is free and I will be there to moderate the Q & A following the screening of the short film. Click here to attend. It has earned an Audience Favorite Award from Cinema Diverse.

I spoke with Stephens about his short films, “Prinsesa,” and how he turned his hobby into a fruitful and worthwhile endeavor. Click the video below. And for my uncut, unedited “Prinsesa” interview, click here.