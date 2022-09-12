Stagecoach 2023 Lineup Features Big Names in Music and Food

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton headline the 2023 Stagecoach Country Music Festival lineup.

The signature lineup poster was released via social media Monday morning by festival producer Goldenvoice.

Other artist include ZZ Top, Nelly, Diplo and Breland; which shows the country music festival’s crossover with rock and hip-hop in recent years.

Guy Fieri will return with BBQ eats with the Stagecoach Smokehouse.

Country music fans will return to the Indio Polo Grounds April 18 -30, for the annual event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Three-day general admission passes start at $369.

More information on ticket and package prices can be found here.