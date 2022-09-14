CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Fairview Fire Eligible for Additional Aid

(CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the Fairview Fire near Hemet are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday.

CalFresh recipients impacted by the deadly wildfire can, until Oct. 5, apply for disaster relief that will enable them to recoup the products they lost because their properties were damaged or they were forced to evacuate, according to the county Department of Public Social Services.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have suffered losses in this devastating fire,” Assistant DPSS Director Allison Gonzalez said. “We would like our customers to recover their losses as quickly as possible. We also want to let them know that we are here to help.”

The fire evacuation areas were mainly in the 92543 and 92544 zip codes east and southeast of Hemet.

Officials estimate that 11,786 households are likely eligible for replacement benefits. Most grocery stores in the region accept CalFresh debit cards, as well as some e-tailers.

To report a loss connected to the Fairview Fire, CalFresh customers were asked to call 877-410-8827, or fill out an online claim via BenefitsCal.com.

Residents may also visit any DPSS branch office to request replacement benefits, according to the agency.

