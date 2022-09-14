Charges Filed Against Coachella Man for Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl

(CNS) – Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal.

Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was walking home on the 55000 block of Calhoun Street about 3 p.m. last week when a man allegedly approached her, grabbed her from behind and attempted to pull her into his vehicle, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Aldrich said the girl was able to escape and run home. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the struggle.

Arreola was identified as a suspect and was subsequently located at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence in the 85400 block of Heather Lane on suspicion of kidnapping with the intent of committing a sexual act and committing an assault with the intent of committing a sexual act, according to Aldrich.

He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact Investigator Glasper of the sheriff’s Thermal station at 760-863-8950. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 760-341-7867.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.