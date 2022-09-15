22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday.

Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

At 3:30 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area as they were on the scene attempting to take Mahuron into custody.

Mahuron initially refused to come out of the residence, but officers negotiated with him to surrender, police said. His arrest was announced at 4 p.m.

Inmate information was not immediately available

