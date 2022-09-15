DHS Man Possessing Child Porn Sentenced to Two Years Probation

(CNS) – A 30-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was sentenced to one year in jail and two years probation Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

Robert Earl Adams III pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to one felony count of possessing matters depicting a minor in a sexual act.

He was sentenced Wednesday to two years of formal probation and a year of custody, according to court records.

“Numerous probation terms include enrolling in a certified sexual offender management program, not to associate with any unrelated minor unless accompanied by an adult approved by probation, not to visit internet `chat rooms’ or internet sites known to be frequented by minors, and other terms,” John Hall from the District Attorney’s office told City News Service.

Adams was arrested Dec. 14, 2021, following an investigation by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department regarding the possession and possible dissemination of videos depicting sexual exploitation of children, according to the city’s Doria Wilms.

Wilms said the investigation begin with a tip received in late November 2021.

