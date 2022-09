Fire Ignites at Mulch Pile in Mecca

(CNS) – Firefighters are battling a mulch fire in Mecca Sunday.

The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. at a mulch pile at the intersection of Hammond Road and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was estimated to be about 200 feet by 50 feet in size.

