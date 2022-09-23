Driver Dead, Crashed Truck Perforated with Bullet Holes

Indio Police Detectives are investigating a crash, a death, and a possible shooting incident Friday.

Police were called to Calhoun and Dr. Carreon Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Thursday for a collision involving a vehicle and a structure.

According to Ben Guitron, Public Information Officer of the Indio Police Department, when they arrived they discovered a bullet riddled truck crashed into a cinder block wall.

The person in the driver seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released.

The streets were closed for hours from early in the morning until around 9 a.m.

Police are asking the public to call if they have any information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867.)