Active Incident in North LA Quinta, Suspect Barricaded in Home

Several deputies and law enforcement officers are on the scene of an active incident in North La Quinta.

First responders were called to a medical aid in the 78000 block of Harland Drive around 7:45 p.m. according to CalFire.

When our crews arrived to the scene there were multiple Riverside County Sheriff’s units, a Bearcat, and a helicopter circling the area.

It looks as though a suspect may be barricaded inside the home.

At this time, no details are available on any victims at the location.

According to our crew at the location, more officers were arriving to the home around 9:50 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available