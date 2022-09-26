Amber Alert Issued for Missing SoCal Teen

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Fontana girl.

Fontana Police say 15-year-old Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father Anthony Graziano, 45, Monday at 7:34 a.m. in Fontana.

Authorities believe she is still with her father Anthony Graziano. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The pair was last seen in a 2017 white Nissan Frontier pickup truck with a black rack in the bed and tool box. Anthony Graziano is described as a white or Hispanic man, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, according to California Highway Patrol.

Savannah Graziano stands about 5 feet 2 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle has a California license plate 44305G2.

California Highway Patrol has issued the alert in San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Lost Angeles Counties.

If anyone sees or has seen the vehicle or the pair they are urged to call 911.