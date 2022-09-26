Flying Doctors Serve Medical Needs in Eastern Coachella Valley

The Flying Doctors and CV Medical Volunteers held a free health clinic Saturday in Thermal.

The free clinic offered vision, medical and dental care, flu shots, COVID testing, and more to members of the East Valley who may not have health insurance.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-36) was also in attendance volunteering to assist with medical services, and says the care is desperately needed in the area.

“Here we have a farmworker community, over 80% of farm workers haven’t seen a dentist in over five years,” said Dr. Ruiz. “That’s astounding.

“We see that there’s a tremendous need in this area and there has always been a tremendous need,” said Stacy Gradman managing director for The Flying Doctors.

The clinic serviced several hundreds of people with nearly 100 volunteers to assist at the Desert Mirage High School gym