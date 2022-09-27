Valley-Wide Employment Expo Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Positions

(CNS) – The 27th Valley-Wide Employment Expo will return in- person Wednesday after two virtual years, with over 80 employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of industries.

The job fair will be held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Riverside County statement.

An opening ceremony will start the event, featuring speakers such as Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Fifth District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon, County Executive Officer Jeffrey Van Wagenen, Director of Housing and Workforce Solutions Heidi Marshall and Director of Social Services Sayori Baldwin.

During the event, job seekers can apply to positions in education, gaming, health care, hospitality, information technology, logistics and transportation. Applicants are encouraged to take copies of resumes and a photo ID on Wednesday.

Registration for the event, which is also encouraged, can be done at DesertJobExpo.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

A free shuttle service will be available from the SunLine Transit Station, 83-255 CA-111, to the event from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

