Lena Dunham, Bella Ramsey Talk “Catherine Called Birdy” and Finding Your Truth

I love, love, love the new movie “Catherine Called Birdy” from director Lena Dunham (“Girls”). Based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman, the film tells the story of Birdy, a 14-year-old girl in and her fight to be free like a bird in 13th-century England. Birdy is played by the fantastic Bella Ramsey.

And yes, Lena Dunham has gone Medieval on us!

I spoke with both Dunham and Ramsey about the making of the film, its themes, and what they hoped for viewers to get after watching the film.

“Catherine Called Birdy” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12thand is scheduled to be released in limited release on September 23rd by Amazon Studios and streaming on Prime Video on October 7th.

Watch the interview below. For my complete and uncut “Catherine Called Birdy” interviews including Joe Alwyn and Andrew Scott, click here.