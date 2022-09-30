Coachella Man Arrested in Connection with Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle

(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of stolen property, felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Allert said that around 12:10 a.m., deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station pursued an alleged stolen vehicle driven by Felix in the 83000 block of Avenue 48.

The chase proceeded along several Coachella streets before the driver abandoned the vehicle and led a short foot pursuit, according to Allert. He was subsequently arrested in the 85000 block of Huxley Court.

Felix was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Day from the Thermal sheriff’s station at 760-863-8990 or Valley Crimestoppers anonymously at 760- 341-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.