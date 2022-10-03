Prototype Shade Structure Prototype Unveiled at Oasis Bus Stop

A heat resistant, spacious and visually pleasing shade structure was unveiled at an Oasis bus stop Monday.

The new functional and decorative structure is located at the intersection of Avenue 66 and Harrison Streets on Sunline Transit Authority Route 9.

This multi-year design project is a collaboration between Kounkuey Design Initiative, SunLine Transit Agency, and the community-based group, Oasis Leadership Committee, and received a warm welcome at the noon time debut.

The structure resulted from a heat impacts study, by Luskin Center for Innovation at UCLA, the Oasis Leadership Committee and Kounkuey Design Initiative, to understand how drastic heat changes are affecting the residents of Oasis. They found the scarcity of shade in the Oasis community was a major cause for various known heat related health issues and by creating a shade structure might alleviate some of the problems caused by extreme heat.

This prototype also sprouted from community involvement. Feedback from the residents who utilize the bus stop were also taking into consideration through community workshops and outreach.