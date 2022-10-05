Valley Schools Participate in International Walk to School Day

Hundreds took to the streets across the Coachella Valley and Riverside County to participate in International Walk to School Day.

In the city of La Quinta, students, parents and staff of Amelia Earhart Elementary met at a nearby park to celebrate the day.

They arrived in bright colors and neon pom-poms to help with traffic and pedestrian safety. The crowd of participants formed a “walking school bus” on their way to the classroom.

The walk was a brisk 3 quarter miles from Blackhawk Way down to Dune Palms on to the campus of Amelia Earhart.

The initiative is part of an effort to promote youth exercise and encourage pedestrian friendly cooperation from communities.