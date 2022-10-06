Man Suspected of Operating Illegal Cannabis Grows in MoVal, Elsewhere

(CNS) – A 50-year-old man suspected of operating illegal marijuana cultivation sites in Moreno Valley and elsewhere was released from custody Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Winson Huang of Alhambra was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of illegal cultivation of cannabis and possession of marijuana for transportation or sale.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, a special investigations unit in Moreno Valley recently developed leads indicating that Huang was allegedly operating several illicit grow sites in Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

Investigators obtained and served search warrants at the locations, which weren’t specified, Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Marcos Acosta.

“During the service of these warrants, approximately 2,700 marijuana plants 42 pounds of processed marijuana and items associated with illegal marijuana sales were (seized),” Acosta said.

Huang was taken into custody without incident on South Sixth Street in Alhambra.

Commercial marijuana cultivation requires permits from the municipalities where the grows are planned, or from the county Board of Supervisors, when the operations are designated in unincorporated communities.

The process requires multiple public hearings and high levels of scrutiny.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.