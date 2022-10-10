First Responders Wall to Honor Lesley Zerebny

The Board of Directors of Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District authorized the constriction of a first responders dedicatory wall at Diamond Valley Lake Community Park.

The wall will commemorate first responders who were born, lived or served in the Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District service area and lost their lives while on duty.

Officer Zerebny’s life was taken on October 8, 2016, while working with the Palm Springs Police Department.

The Hemet native worked for the San Jacinto-based District before working with PSPD, according to Craig Schultz public information officer with the Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District.

The Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District service area includes Hemet, San Jacinto, Winchester, French Valley, Aguanga and Menifee.

The wall dedication will take place Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3 p.m.