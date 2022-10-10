Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.

Downtown Riverside and Hemet have a 20% to 30% percent chance of precipitation through Wednesday while Temecula and Coachella Valley have a 20% chance through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The hottest day of the week will be Thursday for most areas with Coachella Valley reaching 96 degrees and downtown Riverside and Hemet in the high 80s. Temperatures will cool down a little more on Saturday when Coachella is expected to drop to 91 degrees and downtown Riverside to 81.

