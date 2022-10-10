Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Desert

Ceci Partridge

A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who authorities say was last seen in Palm Desert Sunday evening.

RODOLDO-ALVARE
At risk and missing person Rodolfo Guiterrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday night in Palm Desert.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say 70-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday, October 9,2022, at around 7 p.m. at Monterey Avenue and Royal Palm Drive.

Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen in a brown shirt, gray sweatpants and brown socks, according to CHP.  He is also reported to be 5 feet 8 inches with gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Gutierrez-Alvarez they are urged to call 9-1-1.

 

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo