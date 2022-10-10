Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Desert

A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who authorities say was last seen in Palm Desert Sunday evening.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say 70-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday, October 9,2022, at around 7 p.m. at Monterey Avenue and Royal Palm Drive.

Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen in a brown shirt, gray sweatpants and brown socks, according to CHP. He is also reported to be 5 feet 8 inches with gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Gutierrez-Alvarez they are urged to call 9-1-1.