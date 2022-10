Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County

(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.

It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula.

It was about 5 miles deep.

It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta and 20 miles south of East Hemet.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

