El Paseo Jewelers Toast To Partnership With Acrisure Arena, CV Firebirds

(CNS) – El Paseo Jewelers is celebrating its five-year sponsorship deal with Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds Monday with an event open to the public.

“As a supporter of our Valley, we felt that partnering with this amazing venue and helping to welcome a hockey team was a perfect fit for El Paseo Jewelers,” jewelry store owner Raju Mehta said.

Through the partnership, El Paseo Jewelers will feature its display cases on the upper level of Acrisure Arena and will sponsor the games and shows held at the venue, Mehta said.

“We look forward to attending the games and concerts with our clients and the community as the Valley continues to expand and thrive,” Mehta said.

To celebrate the partnership, Acrisure Arena staff and the El Paseo team are hosting a free event and toast at 4 p.m., with a second toast dedicated to the start of the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ season and the team’s first win Sunday, Stephanie Greene from El Paseo Jewelers told City News Service.

The team’s mascot, Fuego, will be available for photos.

The public is invited to attend the event at the jewelry store located at 73520 El Paseo, Suite E. Space will be limited to the first 100 people.

