Eagles to Open Acrisure Arena’s Grand Opening Concert

(CNS) – Acrisure Arena announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year.

Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and pre-sales will be available Oct. 27.

Attendees can expect to hear the band perform a full set of their greatest hits, including “Hotel California” accompanied by an orchestra and choir and performed live in its entirety, according to arena officials. The Eagles have played over 70 sold-out shows since they kicked off their “Hotel California” concert series in 2019.

