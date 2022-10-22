Coachella Hosts Tacos, Tequila And Chavelas Festival

(CNS) – The city of Coachella and the Greater Coachella Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Tacos, Tequila and Chavelas Festival Saturday with live music, food and activities.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1500-1598 4th St. in Coachella, according to a statement from the city.

“The great thing about our TTC event is that it puts on display all of the amazing culinary talent and culture we have here in Coachella,” said Mayor Steven Hernandez in a statement. “If you want to indulge in great food, drinks and music, this is the place to be.”

During the event, a dozen restaurants and caterers will compete for the Best of Festival trophy by presenting their best taco, according to city officials. A live band and DJ, mechanical bull rides and corn hole games will also be available.

“We look forward to seeing all of our local families and neighbors gather for the display of friendly competition between our vendors, and the great food of course,” said Councilman Neftali Galarza in a statement.

Tickets can be purchased at CoachellaTTC.org. Attendees can either pay $20 for taco tasting or $25 to add on Chavela and tequila tasting as well.

