Man and Woman Found Dead in Coachella; Homicide Investigation Underway

(CNS) – A man and a woman were found dead on a residential property in Coachella, and a homicide investigation was underway Monday, authorities said.

The bodies were discovered about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 85300 block of Avenue 52, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputies assigned to the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to assist another agency with an investigation and met with residents at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52 in Coachella,” Ramirez said in a statement.

“Inside a casita attached to the main residence, deputies found a deceased male adult and a deceased female adult with significant trauma,” Ramirez said.

“Deputies maintained security at the house and the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau responded to the scene,” Ramirez said. “Based on the circumstances, the Central Homicide Unit also responded and assumed the investigation.”

The names of the man and woman were withheld, pending notification of their relatives. No arrests were reported, and no other information was released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide investigators at 760-863-8990 or 951-955-2777.

