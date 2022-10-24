National Weather Service Issue Wind Advisory for Parts of Riverside County

(CNS) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 2 p.m. Monday for parts of Riverside County.

Mountain areas, including Idyllwild-Pine Cove, in Riverside County can expect northeast winds from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

North winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs can be blown down, a power outage might result.

The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.