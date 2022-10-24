Today Is The Last Day To Register Online To Vote In The November 8 Elections

Today is the last day Californians can register online to vote in this year’s Midterm Elections.

I spoke with Riverside County’s Assistant Registrar of Voters, Art Tinoco, on what eligible voters need to know in order to make the deadline to vote for this year’s Midterm Elections.

“It’s extremely easy… they can do it one of two ways they can go directly to the California Secretary of State’s website, or they can go to our website.” Tinoco says about registering to vote online.

With just ten simple questions, registering to vote and even finding voting locations have become easily accessible for Californians.

“The beauty of California elections is that we do have what is known as Same Day Registration or also Conditional Voter Registration. What that really does for you is starting 14 days before the election, voters can opt to go to two locations…. voters from Riverside County can come to our office here in Riverside.” Tinoco states

More locations will open by the end of this week.

Tinoco says Riverside County will have 26, 11 day voting locations open starting October 29th.

Voters may request to vote using the Same Day Registration process if they please.

Starting November 5, 120 additional sites will be opened through election day for voters in Riverside County to take advantage of this election cycle.

“The voters, we do encourage them to review their county voter information guides which contain important information about local candidates… and then if they want to reference any state candidates and or propositions they should use the state guide.” Tinoco says about any extra help voters may need assistance with.

Tinoco suggests voters take advantage of voting early and head to one of their 26 – eleven day sites.

To learn more about voting sites near you, please visit their website at voteinfo.net