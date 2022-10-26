COD Announces Plans for Palm Springs Campus in “State of the College” Address

“We’re definitely committed to continue to do what we can to enhance student success,” said Dr. Martha Garcia, Superintendent President of College of the Desert.

College of the Desert is moving forward with its plans for growth and expansion in the Eastern and western parts of the Coachella Valley.

“College of the Desert remains committed to moving these projects forward,” said Dr. Garcia.

On Wednesday, College of the Desert held its annual “State of the College” address providing updates on its plans for growth in Palm Springs and Indio.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to see the progress that COD has made in the past year as well as post-pandemic, it’s been a very difficult two years,” said Aurora Wilson Trustee for College of the Desert. “But now we want to showcase how we’ve overcome that… and we have a bright future ahead of us.”

College of the Desert is currently in the Phase 1 of the Palm Springs Development Project, formerly known as the West Valley Campus.

Phase 1 plans include an academic building, maintenance and operations, campus safety, a central utility plant, and a mobility hub.

“This project will establish a new campus with state of the art facility that features a combination of transitional instruction and hands-on, technical education,” said Dr. Garcia.

The completion of the proposed Palm Springs campus has been an ongoing battle between COD and the city of Palm Springs for years, but COD says Phase 1 of the Palm Springs campus is expected to be complete by late 2026.

“I think it’s great news to hear that, but it’s also news we’ve heard before, so I think it’s really important for the city of Palm Springs and the community to make sure that we have a campus by that date and that we’re seeing consistent movement in that direction,” said Grace Garner, Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem.

In the east end, an expansion and renovation of the college’s Indio campus is underway and will feature a new state-of-the-art instructional child development center. COD also plans to renovate its location in Palm Desert. Both of these projects are expected to be complete by 2024.

“Creating the additional sites in the east and west valley will provide additional access to education for students who may be coming to Palm Desert site via public transportation,” said Dr. Garcia.