Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two

(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning.

Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.

Two people were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.

The collision closed three lanes of the 10 Freeway while the California Highway Patrol investigated the collision.

