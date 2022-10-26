Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two

Ceci Partridge

(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning.

Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.

Two people were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.

The collision closed three lanes of the 10 Freeway while the California Highway Patrol investigated the collision.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo