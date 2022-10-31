One Killed, Two Injured In Palm Springs Shooting; Suspects Behind Bars

(CNS) – Two men were behind bars Monday for allegedly shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs.

Anastascio Jesus Machuca, 20, and Antonio Marins, 21, were arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Machuca is additionally suspected of murder.

Earlier that day, at about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of E. Ramon Road regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found three injured victims, who were all taken to a hospital, according to police. One succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the three victims were in a verbal argument with two suspects, and things escalated to a physical altercation.

It’s alleged that Machuca first shot at the three victims, and then Marins also fired shots as they allegedly fled the scene in separate vehicles, police said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop by Fred Waring Drive and Jefferson Street in Palm Desert where they arrested Marins, police said. PSPD Detectives negotiated Machuca’s surrender and arrested him in Mecca.

Both suspects were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where they were being held without bail.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the shootings or has any information about the attack to call Detective Juan Jimenez at 760-323-8136.

