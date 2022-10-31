One Killed, Two Injured in Palm Springs Shooting

(CNS) – Three people were shot in Palm Springs early Sunday, one of them fatally.

Police were sent to the 5600 block of E. Ramon Road at about 2:15 a.m. regarding a shooting, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. They found three injured victims, who were all taken to a hospital. One succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the shootings or has any information about the attack to call Detective Juan Jimenez at 760-323-8136.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.