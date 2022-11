Pastry Chef Jacques Torres Talks “Nailed It!” and Living in the Coachella Valley

Professional pastry chef, chocolatier, and “Nailed It!” resident judge Jacques Torres is a sweetheart! He even said I have a beautiful smile. Awwwww.

I spent some time with the chef to talk about the making of “Nailed It! Halloween” and living in Rancho Mirage, California, a place I call home.

"Nailed It! Halloween" is now out on Netflix.