Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm

(CNS) – Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service.

“This incoming system will bring a chance of rain and mountain snow,” the NWS said. “Snow levels will fall to around 6,000 feet on Wednesday and 4,000 to 4,500 feet for early Thursday. There could be a few inches of snowfall, mainly above 6,000 feet.”

According to forecasters, the cold front, originating from the Gulf of Alaska, will push the mercury down 20 degrees, with highs in the Riverside metropolitan area peaking at only 60 degrees on Thursday, with overnight lows around 40.

The high Monday was expected to reach 80 by comparison.

There’s a chance of light snow predicted around Idyllwild and Pine Cove Wednesday night into Thursday, where high temperatures will settle in the mid 30s, compared to the mid 60s Monday.

Scattered light rain showers are in the forecast for Riverside from Tuesday night to Thursday morning, with the same conditions in the Temecula Valley, Hemet Valley and San Gorgonio Pass, according to the Weather Service.

Chances of precipitation are minimal in the Coachella Valley and other desert locations, However, winds will be stiff as the low pressure system traverses the region and spins eastward, forecasters said.

“Winds will begin to increase ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon and evening for the mountains and deserts,” the NWS stated. “Peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. More widespread post-frontal winds are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday … The strongest mountain winds will be in San Diego and Riverside counties.”

Winds at higher elevations could top out at 60 mph. Brisk winds will also lash valley areas off and on, blowing between 25 and 35 mph, meteorologists said.

The Weather Service’s prognostication charts indicated the system will largely exit the region Thursday afternoon, generating snowfall in Northern Arizona, Utah and across the Rocky Mountains.

High temps in the Coachella Valley will border 90 degrees Monday, dropping to the upper 60s on Thursday, with lows for most of the week in the 50s. In the Temecula Valley, the mercury will climb to near 80 Monday, but by Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will peak in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Weekend temps are expected to remain on the cool side throughout the region, though gradual warming will begin Friday, according to forecasters.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.