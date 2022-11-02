Suspects in Fatal Palm Springs Shooting Plead Not Guilty to Felony Charges

(CNS) – Two men suspected of shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges.

Anastascio Jesus Machuca, 20, is charged with four felony counts, one of murder and three of attempted murder, according to court records. Antonio Marins, 21, was charged with two felony counts, one each of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5600 block of E. Ramon Road regarding a shooting, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Upon arrival, they found three injured victims who were all taken to a hospital, according to police. One died of his injuries.

According to police, the three victims were in an argument with two suspects, and things escalated to a physical altercation.

Machuca allegedly first shot at the three victims, then Marins also allegedly fired shots as they drove away from the scene in separate vehicles, police said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department later conducted a traffic stop near Fred Waring Drive and Jefferson Street in Palm Desert where they arrested Marins, police said. PSPD detectives negotiated Machuca’s surrender and arrested him in Mecca.

Both suspects were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where they were being held on $1 million bail.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the shootings or has any information about the attack to call Detective Juan Jimenez at 760-323-8136.

