Three Thermal Schools Evacuated Reason Unknown

Several schools in Thermal are evacuating students, teachers and administrators from Campus Tuesday.

Riverside County CalFire live incidents feed displayed a hazardous call at Toro Canyon Middle School in Thermal around 10:45 a.m.

Toro Canyon MS also shares campus grounds with Desert Mirage High School and Las Palmitas Elementary School at the intersection of Avenue 66 and Tyler Street.

The students are being evacuated to Coachella Valley High School

Several Riverside County Sheriffs units are also at the location.

There are no details on what the hazardous situation is.

NBC Palm Springs crews at the scene show students gathered at DMHS’s football field and several CVUSD school busses pulling into the school parking lots.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.