Palm Springs Public Library Foundation to Host Pride Book Festival

(CNS) – The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will host a two-day pride book festival starting Friday in collaboration with Greater Palm Springs Pride.

The Pride on the Page festival will be on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with five panels of LGBTQ+ affirming authors each day at the Welwood Murray Memorial Library patio, 100 South Palm Canyon Drive.

“Our goal is to bring together thought-provoking, entertaining and enriching subject matter that communicates different viewpoints and represents various genres that will attract readers/people who have never experienced queer culture, and others who have made it the focus of their lives,” said a statement from the foundation.

Attendees will get to reacquaint or discover new authors — such as Melissa Chadburn, Michael Craft, Steven Rowley, Katherine V. Forrest and Rebecca Walker — by listening to discussions led by panel moderators about their works and points of view, according to foundation officials. Each hour- long discussion will be followed by a break for book signings.

A ticketed fundraising event for the foundation will also take place in the evening with Sharon Gless discussing her autobiography with her former co-star Peter Paige from “Queer as Folk.” It will be at the Plaza Theatre, 128 South Palm Canyon Drive.

Palm Springs Pride Week will take place until Sunday.

