Resource Fair to Offer Assistance to Vets and Their Spouses

(CNS) – Riverside County military veterans seeking pointers on where to find jobs, or assistance with burnishing their resumes and improving their interviewing skills, will be the focus of a free “Resource Fair” Friday in Moreno Valley.

The event, sponsored by the county, will be at the Business & Employment Resource Center, 12625 Frederick St. It will be divided into two sessions — one from 9 a.m. to noon, and the other from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the Executive Office.

Participants can take part in either or both sessions.

“Support offered at the Resource Fair includes help with resume writing, interview tips and information on current career opportunities,” according to a Department of Human Resources statement. “In addition, local college representatives will be onsite to share information regarding degree and apprenticeship programs.”

Officials said that veterans’ spouses will also be welcome to attend.

More information is available at https://veteransresourceevent.timetap.com.

